Taiwan reports 219 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths Tuesday

Xinhua) 14:27, June 09, 2021

TAIPEI, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Tuesday reported 219 cases of COVID-19, all of which were local infections, as well as 22 deaths from the disease, the island's disease monitoring agency said.

Of the new local cases, their onset of symptoms occurred between May 22 and Monday.

The 22 fatalities included individuals aged in their 30s to 100s who died between May 30 and Monday.

Taiwan is struggling to contain its worst outbreak of COVID-19, with its mortality rate exceeding 2.4 percent from May 15 to June 6.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 11,694, including 10,493 local cases. A total of 308 deaths have been recorded, the agency said.

