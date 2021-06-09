Hong Kong reports 3 imported COVID-19 cases

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), meets the media ahead of the executive council meeting in south China's Hong Kong, June 8, 2021. Lam told the media that it was disappointing and worrying that local cases infected with mutant strain were reported in Hong Kong recently. Lam said that the HKSAR government will stay vigilant to cope with the epidemic, adding that it is not a suitable time to ease the social distancing measures but the HKSAR government will adjust them in an orderly manner. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, all imported, taking the tally in Hong Kong to 11,868.

The three imported cases involved a man and two women who arrived from Colombia and Indonesia.

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), told the media ahead of the executive council meeting that it was disappointing and worrying that local cases infected with mutant strain were reported in Hong Kong recently.

Lam said that the HKSAR government will stay vigilant to cope with the epidemic, adding that it is not a suitable time to ease the social distancing measures but the HKSAR government will adjust them in an orderly manner.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 2.67 million doses have been administered so far. Some 1.55 million people, or about 23.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.12 million people fully vaccinated.

