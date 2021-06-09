Chinese mainland reports 8 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 12:53, June 09, 2021

Medical workers collect swab samples from residents for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

The same day also saw eight new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, two each were reported in Beijing, Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Fujian and Guangdong.

Eleven new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission.

A total of 6,173 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 5,885 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 288 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,316 by Tuesday, including 413 patients still receiving treatment, 10 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,267 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were 11 suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of nine asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of whom arrived from abroad. There were a total of 361 asymptomatic cases, of whom 338 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,868 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 51 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 11,694 cases, including 308 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,584 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

