Chinese mainland reports 19 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:44, June 08, 2021

A medical worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a college student in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, June 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 19 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

The same day also saw 14 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Guangdong, two each in Inner Mongolia, Shanghai and Fujian, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Jiangsu, Sichuan and Yunnan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, it added.

