Chinese mainland reports 9 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:43, June 04, 2021

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported nine new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

The same day also saw 15 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, five were reported in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, it added.

