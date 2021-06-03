U.S. only brings harms by making COVID-19 origin sourcing a thing of CIA

The White House recently released a so-called statement on the investigation into the origins of COVID-19. In the statement, which is a little more than 300 words, "Intelligence Community" (IC) is mentioned six times, but no trace of "science" is found.

Tourists are seen near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The so-called statement signaled one point that the U.S. is trying to make origin tracing of COVID-19 a thing of the CIA.

Some U.S. politicians are disappointed as the so-called "lab leak theory" has been denied by the WHO and the international science community. That's why they are placing their hope on the intelligence community, trying to answer a science question with political means, so that they can continue blaming China. They'd rather believe the so-called intelligence report which is neither professional nor transparent, than trust authoritative and objective research results. How absurd it is!

It was not the first time for the U.S. intelligence community to make a lie. In 2003, the CIA accused Iraq of creating weapons of mass destruction and ignited flames of war in the innocent country. What followed were numerous deaths of civilians and collapses of families. However, facts proved that the so-called intelligence was cooked by the U.S., and the so-called evidence was merely a bottle of detergent.

Besides, Washington also launched air strikes on Syria, saying relevant intelligence showed that the Syrian government had employed chemical weapons. But the fact was that the Syria Civil Defence, sponsored by the U.S. and the West, faked a video of Syria launching a chemical attack.

U.S. intelligence organizations are totally immoral. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who once served as the director of the CIA, once revealed the inside story of American intelligence agencies, saying "We lied, we cheated, we stole…We had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment."

Today, by making origin tracing of COVID-19 a thing of the CIA, some U.S. politicians are just trying to trap other countries. They believe such brainwashing could make people buy the so-called "lab leak theory" and stigmatize China, but they underestimated people's intelligence.

Financial Times, citing multiple incumbent and former U.S. officials, noted that the U.S. intelligence community is far from reaching anything that is called even a halfway firm conclusion. As a matter of fact, a "definitive conclusion" is still far off, but some politicians in the U.S. Congress just can't wait to see China being held accountable for the pandemic.

Origin tracing shall be done by scientists, not intelligence agents; it shall adhere to justice, not a presumption of guilt; it shall pursue cooperation, not confrontation.

The U.S., ordering its intelligence community to investigate into the origin of the virus out of political targets, will only hurt international cooperation on COVID-19 origin tracing, which is exactly a practice that needs to be investigated into.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy.)

