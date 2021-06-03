WHO expert rules out man-made origin of COVID-19
This screen grab from footage released by Russia-24 news channel shows that Russian virologist and WHO expert Dmitry Lvov is being interviewed on May 29, 2021.
Roughly 150 viruses have been transmitted to humans from animals during the domestication of wild animals, Lvov said.
MOSCOW, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Concerns over the artificial origins of COVID-19 do not have any value, Russian virologist and expert at the World Health Organization Dmitry Lvov said.
"Coronaviruses are primarily viruses associated with bats. Someone could have been infected either in a room where a bat spent the night or in a cave where bats usually live in large numbers," he said.
Roughly 150 viruses have been transmitted to humans from animals during the domestication of wild animals, Lvov told a Russian television program last week.
"A person could have eaten some meat from animals that have ecological ties with bats, thus becoming the first source of infections," he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vaccines boost global fight against COVID-19 pandemic
- Lab-leak theory concocted out of political purposes
- China remains strong export market for New Zealand despite COVID-19: statistics
- Sweden starts first steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions
- Origin tracing of COVID-19 calls for respect to science
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.