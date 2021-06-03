Home>>
Lab-leak theory concocted out of political purposes
(Ecns.cn) 08:15, June 03, 2021
Ingredients needed to "cook" the "Lab-leak theory soup" (Picture by CNS)
(ECNS) -- Lab-leak theory about COVID-19 is unrealistic speculation without scientific basis. Coronavirus traceability must be rational and scientific. Politicizing the tracing issue will surely inflict damage on scientific investigation and research.
