China's Shenzhen reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 14:12, June 07, 2021

Students of grade 9 learn how to properly wear a face mask at Shenzhen Foreign Languages School in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Health authorities of south China's Shenzhen Municipality reported one confirmed COVID-19 case on Monday.

Shenzhen has reported one confirmed case and 15 asymptomatic carriers since the recent outbreak in the city of Guangzhou starting May 21.

According to the municipal health authority, the patient, close contact of a confirmed case, was diagnosed as a confirmed case on Sunday.

