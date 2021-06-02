Chinese mainland reports 10 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:44, June 02, 2021

Medical workers from Nanfang Hospital collect samples for nucleic acid tests in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 10 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

The same day also saw 14 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, six were reported in Shanghai, three each in Fujian and Guangdong, and one each in Sichuan and Yunnan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

A total of 6,077 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 5,787 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 290 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,146 by Tuesday, including 346 patients still receiving treatment, six of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,164 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. Of them, seven were local cases in Guangdong and 12 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 380 asymptomatic cases, of whom 341 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 51 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 8,842 cases, including 137 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,575 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)