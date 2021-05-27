Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:16, May 27, 2021

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

The same day also saw 17 new imported cases on the mainland. Among them, 12 cases were reported in Guangdong and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Shanghai, Fujian and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, the commission said.

A total of 6,012 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 5,715 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 297 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,038 by Wednesday, including 327 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,075 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, 18 of which arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 392 asymptomatic cases, of whom 363 were imported, under medical observation by Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 51 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 6,091 cases, including 46 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,561 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

