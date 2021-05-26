Mainland urges DPP authorities to stop military confrontation

CGTN) 14:11, May 26, 2021

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

The Chinese mainland is urging the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan to stop its attempt at military confrontation, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council Zhu Fenglian said on Wednesday.

Zhu made the remarks in response to a question about four F-16 fighter jets flying from China's Taiwan to the U.S. on Tuesday for a training mission.

China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between the United States and China's Taiwan region, Zhu stressed, adding that China urges the U.S. to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues.

