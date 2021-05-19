Chinese mainland reports 14 imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:20, May 19, 2021

People get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in Dadong District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the cases, nine were reported in Shanghai, two in Shaanxi and one each in Jiangsu, Hubei and Guangdong.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, the commission said.

