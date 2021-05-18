Chinese mainland reports 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:08, May 18, 2021

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

The same day also saw 18 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, six were reported in Shaanxi, four in Shanghai, two in Sichuan and one each in Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Hunan and Guangdong.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

