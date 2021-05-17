Home>>
Macao reports one new imported COVID-19 case
(Xinhua) 10:51, May 17, 2021
MACAO, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) reported one new imported COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the SAR's total number of confirmed cases to 50, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.
The 31-year-old man tested mildly positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the center said. He departed from Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal on April 24 and tested positive for IgM antibodies of COVID-19 upon arrival in Macao on April 25.
The man has been held under medical observation after entering Macao, and his nucleic acid tests conducted on April 28, May 2 and May 9 had all showed negative results.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's HK, Macao affairs office commends HKSAR civil servants for taking oaths
- Chinese mainland reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Beijing identifies 28 close contacts of 3 COVID-19 cases in east China
- Chinese mainland reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Taiwan reports 13 new local COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.