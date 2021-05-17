Hong Kong reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

Xinhua) 13:54, May 17, 2021

HONG KONG, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally in the global financial hub to 11,824.

Of the new cases, one was locally transmitted and three were imported from overseas, the CHP said in a statement.

As the epidemic has remained under control, people's lives have started to return to normalcy. Schools will comprehensively resume half-day in-person learning from May 24, and restrictions over eateries and entertainment venues have been relaxed under a "vaccine bubble" program.

However, Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, still cautioned against the risk of a COVID-19 resurgence in an article on Sunday, calling on the public not to drop off their guard.

Cheung said residents should actively take the vaccine to build herd immunity against the coronavirus.

More than 1.92 million vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong since the vaccination program started on Feb. 26, with 772,200 people fully vaccinated.

