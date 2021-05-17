China's Anhui reports two new COVID-19 cases

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid testing at a hospital in Feixi County of east China' Anhui Province, May 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

HEFEI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province reported two new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the first 12 hours of Sunday, the provincial health commission said.

Both cases emerged in the Yu'an District of Lu'an City. As of Sunday noon, the province had seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, five in Lu'an and two in the provincial capital of Hefei. It also had seven asymptomatic cases, all in Lu'an.

Dong Mingpei, the commission's deputy head, said all the cases reported in Anhui's latest COVID-19 resurgence are related to a training session at a photo studio in Lu'an. The infections reported so far were either from session participants, studio employees, customers, or their close contacts.

