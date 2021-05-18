Iran reports 14,319 new COVID-19 cases, 2,765,485 in total

Xinhua) 09:54, May 18, 2021

A woman waits to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Tehran, Iran, on May 17, 2021. Iran reported on Monday 14,319 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total number to 2,765,485. By Monday, 2,032,162 people have received the first doses of coronavirus vaccines and 388,821 the second doses. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

TEHRAN, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Iran reported on Monday 14,319 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total number to 2,765,485.

The pandemic has so far claimed 77,222 lives in Iran, up by 286 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said, official IRNA news agency reported.

A total of 2,242,023 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,264 remain in intensive care units.

By Monday, 2,032,162 people have received the first doses of coronavirus vaccines and 388,821 the second doses.

Iran received the second shipment of 1,452,000 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines on Sunday, IRNA reported Monday.

The first shipment of 700,800 doses was delivered to Iran on April 5.

Iran reported first cases of the disease in February 2020.

