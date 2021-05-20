Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case
(Xinhua) 09:24, May 20, 2021
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.
The same day also saw 11 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, five were reported in Zhejiang, two in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Guangdong, Sichuan and Shaanxi.
No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.
