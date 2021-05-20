China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to stem new COVID-19 cases
A volunteer helps a man in the wheelchair to receive nucleic acid testing at a testing site in Heping District, Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 19, 2021. Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, has expanded the scope of nucleic acid testing following new cases of COVID-19, said local health authorities. On Tuesday afternoon, Shenyang launched nucleic acid testing for residents of more areas in the four districts where a total of four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases had been reported so far. The testing is expected to be completed on Thursday, according to the authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
SHENYANG, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, has expanded the scope of nucleic acid testing following new cases of COVID-19, said local health authorities.
On Tuesday afternoon, Shenyang launched nucleic acid testing for residents of more areas in the four districts where a total of four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases had been reported so far.
The testing is expected to be completed on Thursday, according to the authorities.
The province was hit by a new round of coronavirus infections on Friday, following which nucleic acid testing was immediately launched in key areas of Shenyang and the city of Yingkou.
On Monday, Liaoning reported four new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases -- two each in Shenyang and Yingkou.
Photos
Related Stories
- More areas classified as COVID-19 medium-risk in China's Shenyang
- COVID-19 devastates rural India
- U.S. lags behind Russia, China in helping struggling nations combat COVID-19: media
- To build joint strength, solidarity for global fight against COVID-19
- People get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in Shenyang, Liaoning
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.