To build joint strength, solidarity for global fight against COVID-19

A foreign student of Huaiyin Institute of Technology, Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu province is vaccinated at a mobile vaccination point, April 21, 2021. (People's Daily Online/Wang Hao)

When addressing the opening ceremony of the 73rd World Health Assembly on May 18, 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced five major proposals of China to advance global anti-pandemic cooperation, calling on the global community to come together and work as one to build a global community of health for all.

His remarks reinforced the confidence of the world in achieving a final victory over the virus and exerted important positive impacts on advancing global anti-pandemic cooperation.

Over the past year, China has stayed committed to its philosophy of building a community with a shared future for mankind, actively implemented relevant initiatives, and been determined to work with the rest of the world to fight the pandemic.

Practices prove that to enhance solidarity and cooperation, and build a global community of health for all is the right path that leads to a victory over COVID-19.

It's still remembered that it was at a critical moment for mankind's fight against the virus that the 73rd World Health Assembly was convened. At that time, a few western countries were politicizing the virus and stigmatizing other countries. They put irresponsible blames on the World Health Organization (WHO) and undermined international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

At invitation, President Xi delivered a speech at the conference, and proposed to do everything possible for COVID-19 control and treatment. He said the WHO should lead the global response, and greater support must be provided for Africa. He also stressed to strengthen global governance in the area of public health, restore economic and social development, and strengthen international cooperation.

Sharing its epidemic control experiences at the conference, China has build joint strength and charted the course in global pandemic response, which fully showcased the country's sense of responsibility.

A year on, the philosophy of building a global community of health for all is even more impressive, and has become a volunteer choice for a number of countries.

The Chinese proposal to build a global community of health for all has demonstrated its value in the global fight against COVID-19, said Egyptian virologist Magdy Badran.

China's good faith is injecting strong confidence into the world in overcoming the virus. China is the first country to promise that COVID-19 vaccine would be made a global public product and make it a reality. It has worked actively with other G20 members to implement the Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the poorest countries. The Africa CDC headquarters aided by China has also started construction.

China's actions have effectively assisted global efforts in pandemic control and won positive evaluation from parties concerned. The country is providing vaccines for over 100 countries and international organizations, and conducting technology transfer and production cooperation with more than 10 developing countries including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Recently, China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine has been validated for emergency use by the WHO, and will soon join the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX. "For many countries, Chinese vaccines were the only accessible ones," said Nature magazine in an recent article.

As the pandemic is still rampant around the world, solidarity and cooperation remain the most urgent task. So far, there have been 160 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 3.36 million deaths globally, and some countries are even trapped in "protracted wars."

Still, a few countries are worshipping vaccine nationalism and hoarding vaccines, which has posed severe threats against international cooperation on pandemic control. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently stressed again the global cooperation is the only choice to end the pandemic.

"Mankind is a community with a shared future. Solidarity and cooperation is our most powerful weapon for defeating the virus," said President Xi.

As the 74th World Health Assembly approaches, all parties concerned shall join global cooperation and work together to protect the lives and health of the people of all countries. China, as it always has, will sincerely work with other countries and make new contributions to the building of a global community of health for all.

