Daily life in Washington, D.C. amid COVID-19

Xinhua) 10:55, May 18, 2021

People are seen at Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 17, 2021. U.S. state officials are increasingly turning to cash and material incentives as demand for coronavirus vaccines slows down, local media reported Monday. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

