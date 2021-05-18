E China's Lu'an conducts 2nd round of nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 09:11, May 18, 2021

Students wait to receive nucleic acid testing at a primary school in Lu'an, east China's Anhui Province, May 17, 2021. Lu'an started to conduct a second round of nucleic acid testing for people in the city's main districts and in key areas from Monday to Wednesday, according to the commission. Authorities conducted the first round of testing from May 14 to 16 in the city proper, with more than 1 million samples collected. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)