Working group sent to guide COVID-19 control efforts in Anhui

Xinhua) 14:07, May 17, 2021

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response has dispatched a working group to guide prevention and control efforts in east China's Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

The working group visited hospitals designated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, disease prevention and control centers, and communities under COVID-19 control measures.

From May 13 to 16, Anhui reported seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, with two reported in the provincial capital Hefei and five others in the city of Lu'an, said the provincial health commission.

A total of seven asymptomatic carriers were also reported in Lu'an, and all are under medical observation.

