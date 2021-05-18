Home>>
Eid al-Fitr festival holiday makers return to Dhaka amid strict COVID-19 control measure
(Xinhua) 09:34, May 18, 2021
A policeman holds the sign of mask wearing for those who return to Dhaka after their vacation of Eid al-Fitr festival, Bangladesh, May 17, 2021. To combat COVID-19, Bangladesh declared an eight-day lockdown effective from April 14 to April 21, which was later extended in phases to May 16. (Xinhua)
