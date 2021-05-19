Languages

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

People get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in Shenyang, Liaoning

(Xinhua) 08:41, May 19, 2021

People line up to get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in Dadong District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)


