People get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in Shenyang, Liaoning
(Xinhua) 08:41, May 19, 2021
People line up to get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in Dadong District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
