Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Nearly 422 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

(Xinhua) 15:21, May 18, 2021

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

