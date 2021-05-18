Home>>
Nearly 422 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:21, May 18, 2021
BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 400 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered as China steps up vaccination drive
- Thailand to inoculate senior citizens with Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
- Germany rejects U.S.-backed proposal to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents
- 1st batch of CanSino COVID-19 vaccines in bulk arrives in Pakistan
- Taiwan compatriots on mainland respond positively to vaccination: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.