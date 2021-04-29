Taiwan compatriots on mainland respond positively to vaccination: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:31, April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan compatriots have enthusiastically registered for COVID-19 vaccines since the mainland began inoculating the group, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, reiterated at a press conference that Taiwan compatriots enjoy the same treatment as mainlanders when seeking vaccination on the mainland, and can receive vaccination voluntarily.

According to the initial data cited by Ma, 4,906 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to Taiwan compatriots in Jiangsu Province by the end of Monday. As of Tuesday, 1,836 and 1,072 doses had been administered to the group in Beijing and Zhejiang Province, respectively.

With continuous COVID-19 vaccination efforts, including administering vaccines to Taiwan compatriots on the mainland, we hope cross-Strait personnel exchanges will gradually be brought back to normal, Ma said.

