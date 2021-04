Video: We Are China

China donates COVID-19 vaccines to Botswana

Xinhua) 13:30, April 26, 2021

Staff members transport China-donated Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone, Botswana, April 25, 2021. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

