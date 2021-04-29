3rd batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines handed over to Laos

Xinhua) 10:26, April 29, 2021

Staff members unload China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, on April 26 , 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)

Laos has vaccinated front-line high-risk border personnel, medical staff and some citizens with Chinese vaccines, which are safe, reliable and efficient, said a Lao official.

VIENTIANE, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The third batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in and been handed over to Laos.

The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines were handed over by Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong in the Lao Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The Chinese ambassador said that the China-Laos anti-epidemic cooperation has become an important carrier for building a community with a shared future. "We will not forget that when China was struggling to fight the epidemic, the Lao side donated cash and batches of anti-epidemic materials to China."

"Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Laos, China has dispatched two expert teams, provided a large amount of supplies, helped build nucleic acid testing laboratories, and donated three batches of vaccines," the ambassador said.

The COVID-19 epidemic in Laos has spread rapidly this month, Ambassador Jiang said, adding "We believe that under the strong leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the government, the brotherly Lao people will surely overcome the epidemic. We are willing to continue to provide assistance to this end."

Lao LPRP central committee politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune said on the same occasion that whenever it is in difficulties, Laos will surely receive the precious assistance from the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

China's vaccines are safe, reliable and efficient, Kikeo said, adding that the Lao side has already vaccinated front-line high-risk border personnel, medical staff and some citizens with Chinese vaccines.

"I have also been vaccinated (with Chinese vaccines) without any side effects, and everyone takes it into their confidence here," Kikeo said.

Kikeo believed that his country, with the strong support from China, will surely win the final victory over the pandemic.

