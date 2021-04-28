Home>>
Over 235 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
(Xinhua) 16:06, April 28, 2021
A foreign national receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 235.98 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
