Video: We Are China

Over 235 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

Xinhua) 16:06, April 28, 2021

A foreign national receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 235.98 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)