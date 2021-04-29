Mexico to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Xinhua) 09:50, April 29, 2021

MOSCOW, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Mexico will begin production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine as early as in May, the vaccine's official Twitter account said Wednesday during Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard's ongoing visit to Moscow.

"Mexico remains the first and only state on the North American continent to have registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a press conference following talks with Ebrard.

"We have agreed that regular supplies of this vaccine in accordance with the contract signed with Mexico will continue without interruption," Lavrov said.

Ebrard thanked the Russian side, saying that more than one million Mexicans have already received the Sputnik V vaccine "with very good results."

Mexico's vaccine manufacturer Birmex will continue cooperation with its Russian partners to produce the vaccine "on a long-term basis," Ebrard added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)