More areas classified as COVID-19 medium-risk in China's Shenyang

Xinhua) 14:54, May 19, 2021

SHENYANG, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, raised its COVID-19 alert level from low-risk to medium-risk in three residential communities, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Three residential buildings in a community in Heping District and two residential communities in Yuhong District were classified as medium-risk for COVID-19, said the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The province was hit by a new round of coronavirus infections on Friday. A total of four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in Shenyang.

