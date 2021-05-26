Chinese mainland reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 09:45, May 26, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at a vaccination site in a clinic in east China's Anhui Province, May 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

The same day also saw 12 new imported cases on the mainland. Six of these cases were reported in Shanghai, two in Sichuan, and one each in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, the commission said.

A total of 5,995 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 5,705 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 290 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,019 by Tuesday, including 320 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,063 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of 13 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, 10 of which arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 382 asymptomatic cases, of whom 355 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,835 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 51 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 5,456 cases, including 35 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,560 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

