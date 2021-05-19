China's Lu'an reports one new asymptomatic COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 10:49, May 19, 2021

HEFEI, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The city of Lu'an in east China's Anhui Province reported one new asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Tuesday, according to the city's health commission.

By 9 p.m. Tuesday, Lu'an had registered five confirmed cases of local transmission and 10 asymptomatic cases in the recent virus resurgence, with all of them undergoing treatment at designated hospitals.

Lu'an started the second round of nucleic acid testing for residents in the city's main districts and key areas on Monday.

Health authorities in Anhui said earlier that the province's recent cases of local transmission were related to a training session at a photo studio in the city's Yu'an district.

