China's Yunnan reports 11 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:06, April 08, 2021

KUNMING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

Eight of the confirmed cases and the asymptomatic case were found in the border city of Ruili during the second round of citywide nucleic acid testing campaign, the commission said. Three others were previously registered asymptomatic cases.

As of Wednesday, 79 confirmed cases and 44 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

