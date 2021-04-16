China's Yunnan reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 08:54, April 16, 2021

KUNMING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported one confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

The case was found among a group of people who had been potentially exposed to the coronavirus and are under quarantine, the commission said.

As of Thursday, 84 confirmed cases, including four imported ones, as well as 22 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

