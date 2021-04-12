China's Yunnan reports two new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:23, April 12, 2021

A medical worker communicates with a colleague at a nucleic acid testing site in Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

KUNMING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported two confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Both of the cases were found in the border city of Ruili during the third round of citywide nucleic acid testing campaign, the commission said.

As of Sunday, 90 confirmed cases, including four imported ones, as well as 39 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

