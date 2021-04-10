Languages

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Over 161 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

(Xinhua) 15:49, April 10, 2021

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- More than 161.12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

