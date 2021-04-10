Home>>
Over 161 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
(Xinhua) 15:49, April 10, 2021
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- More than 161.12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
