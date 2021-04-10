China's Ruili completes 2nd-round COVID-19 tests, 18 positive results

Xinhua) 13:24, April 10, 2021

KUNMING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The city of Ruili in southwest China's Yunnan Province has concluded its second round of city-wide nucleic acid testing, with 18 samples testing positive for COVID-19, the local government said Friday.

The second round involved collecting and testing 382,568 samples, it said.

The number of cases found in the second round is significantly lower than the 90 cases in the first round, indicating that the potential cases and asymptomatic infected persons have been located in time, said Huang Zhaoying, deputy mayor of Ruili.

Strict measures will remain in place in communities, isolation venues, farm produce fairs and designated hospitals, Huang said.

As of Thursday, 87 confirmed cases and 44 asymptomatic cases were receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

