Video: We Are China

East China's Jiangsu launches mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19

Xinhua) 11:16, April 10, 2021

People receive COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Gulou District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 9, 2021. East China's Jiangsu Province has launched a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)