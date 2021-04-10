Home>>
East China's Jiangsu launches mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19
(Xinhua) 11:16, April 10, 2021
People receive COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Gulou District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 9, 2021. East China's Jiangsu Province has launched a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Photos
