Thursday, April 08, 2021

A city remembers: first anniversary of Wuhan's reopening

(People's Daily App) 16:01, April 08, 2021

One year after Wuhan lifted lockdown, the city once hit hard by COVID-19 in Central China’s Hubei Province, has recovered from the outbreak. Here is a video to salute the city of heroes.

