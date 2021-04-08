Home>>
A city remembers: first anniversary of Wuhan's reopening
(People's Daily App) 16:01, April 08, 2021
One year after Wuhan lifted lockdown, the city once hit hard by COVID-19 in Central China’s Hubei Province, has recovered from the outbreak. Here is a video to salute the city of heroes.
