In pics: night life in Wuhan

Xinhua) 14:48, April 08, 2021

People take pictures at an old street in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2021. Wuhan, once hit hard by COVID-19, has seen its urban life at night return to normal since its lockdown was lifted on April 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

