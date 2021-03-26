Wuhan bid farewell to beloved panda sisters

Ecns.cn) 10:24, March 26, 2021

A staff member of Wuhan Zoo comforts giant panda Pangniu at a flight case, March 25, 2021. A pair of female pandas Chunqiao and Pangniu on Thursday left for their hometown, China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in southwest China's Chengdu City. (China News Service/Zhang Chang)

