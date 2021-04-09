One year after lifting lockdown, Wuhan has returned to the bustle and hustle of urban life

09:20, April 09, 2021

One year has passed since Wuhan, once the hardest-hit city by the coronavirus, ended its 76-day lockdown.

The lifting of lockdown in Wuhan marks the milestone during Chinese people's war against the pandemic and also has brought hope for the whole world.

