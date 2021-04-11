China's Yunnan reports no new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:42, April 11, 2021

KUNMING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province, where new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections began to emerge in late March, reported no new confirmed or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

As of Saturday, 88 confirmed cases and 39 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

