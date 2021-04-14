China's Yunnan reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 08:25, April 14, 2021

KUNMING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported one confirmed COVID-19 case on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The case was found in the border city of Ruili during the third round of citywide nucleic acid testing campaign, the commission said.

As of Tuesday, 88 confirmed cases, including four imported ones, as well as 27 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

