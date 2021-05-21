Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:29, May 21, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the cases, 11 were reported in Fujian, nine in Shanghai, and one each in Henan, Hunan, Guangdong and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, the commission said.

