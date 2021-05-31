Guangdong reports 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

May 31, 2021

Photo taken on May 13, 2021 shows a college student receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Yin Hong)

GUANGZHOU, May 31 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province registered 20 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, of which 16 were previously asymptomatic cases, the provincial health commission said on Monday.

Eighteen of the confirmed cases were reported in the provincial capital city of Guangzhou and the other two in the city of Foshan.

Three new locally asymptomatic cases were also reported. And three imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic cases were registered on Sunday.

As of Sunday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,455 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,033 imported ones, according to the commission.

