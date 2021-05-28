China's Guangdong reports 5 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

May 28, 2021

GUANGZHOU, May 28 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province registered five new asymptomatic cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to the provincial health commission Friday.

Three of the cases were found in the provincial capital Guangzhou. One was reported in the city of Shenzhen and the other in Foshan.

The province also reported one imported confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, which was found in Zhanjiang City. The patient entered the city from Egypt.

There were five new imported asymptomatic infection cases reported on Thursday in the province, with three of them reported in Guangzhou. The asymptomatic carriers entered the city from the United States, Egypt and Myanmar, respectively. The city of Shenzhen reported two of the cases from the United States and Cameroon.

By the end of Thursday, Guangdong Province had reported a total of 2,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,028 imported ones, according to the commission.

